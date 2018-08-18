Insider Selling: Service Co. International (SCI) CEO Sells $3,708,000.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 90,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 447,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.