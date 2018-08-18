Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $724,900.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $724,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $1,455,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $2,156,250.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $702,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $693,450.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $725,000.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,421,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $740,350.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.86, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $735,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $1,468,700.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $145.02 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 111,906 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.