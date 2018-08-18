Insider Selling: Corium International Inc (CORI) Director Sells 35,608 Shares of Stock

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) Director Robert Thomas sold 35,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $315,486.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,486.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Corium International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 241,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,950. Corium International Inc has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. analysts predict that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Corium International by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corium International by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 497,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corium International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corium International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corium International by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

