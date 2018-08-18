Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMS Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 17th, Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $44,110.00.

CMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 54,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 172.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.