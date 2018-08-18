Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Director Sells $1,079,223.40 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Gary E. Haroian sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,079,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN opened at $107.73 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 260.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,584,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,239,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.