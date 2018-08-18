Insider Selling: Apptio Inc (APTI) CFO Sells 2,887 Shares of Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $102,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt Shintaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,190,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $2,250,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 281,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apptio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apptio to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,215,000 after acquiring an additional 918,403 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,301,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 960,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 258,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,464 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

