Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Sells 258,622 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 258,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $5,045,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03.

On Thursday, May 24th, Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,493,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,440,648. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

