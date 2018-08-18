Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Sells 258,622 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 258,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $5,045,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 7th, Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03.
- On Thursday, May 24th, Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,493,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,440,648. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.