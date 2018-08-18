Insider Buying: Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Director Acquires $3,122,600.00 in Stock

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,122,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth $121,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $113,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $133,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

