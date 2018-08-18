Insider Buying: MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Director Acquires 239 Shares of Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee bought 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.80 per share, with a total value of $15,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.28. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

