Insider Buying: Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Insider Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) insider Christopher Stackhouse bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,310.00.

GUY traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.63. The company had a trading volume of 569,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,432. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.42.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. Guyana Goldfields had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of C$53.17 million for the quarter.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

