Insider Buying: Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Insider Purchases £160.40 in Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider David Brown bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($20.46) per share, with a total value of £160.40 ($204.62).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.41) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,310 ($16.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,952 ($24.90).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOG. Liberum Capital lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,810 ($23.09) to GBX 1,890 ($24.11) in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,340 ($29.85) to GBX 1,840 ($23.47) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($22.26) to GBX 2,360 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Go-Ahead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,945.56 ($24.82).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

