Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Trading Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 714,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 383,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%.

INNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 795.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

