Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Innophos worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innophos in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 69.2% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 471,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 193,003 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth about $2,229,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

IPHS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.40 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

