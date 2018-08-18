ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.76 ($17.91).

Get ING Groep NV (EPA) alerts:

Shares of INGA traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €14.35 ($16.31). 27,950,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.