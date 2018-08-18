Inflarx (IFRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFRX. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $726.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $3,605,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $3,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

