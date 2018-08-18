Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$53.90 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.01.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.67.

In other news, insider Renée Laflamme acquired 2,490 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,418.20. Also, insider Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $321,380.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.