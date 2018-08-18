Indicoin Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Indicoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

