ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Holdings Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of ImmunoGen worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 229,787 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 720,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 594,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

