iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

KANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of KANG stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. iKang Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.07.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,922,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,801,000 after acquiring an additional 138,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

