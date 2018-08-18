II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Receives $54.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 283,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.02. II-VI has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,905,000 after buying an additional 739,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,063,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 21.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,039,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,167,000 after buying an additional 183,189 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in II-VI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 860,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

