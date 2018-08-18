IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 574,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 490,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 229,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $114.79.

