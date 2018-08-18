IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 22,344 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.44 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

