IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21,835.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $88,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

3M stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M Co has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

