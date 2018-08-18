ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) Market Cap Tops $262,087.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a market cap of $262,087.00 and $0.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00008788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00292918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00159590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033221 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io . ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

