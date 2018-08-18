IBI Group Inc (IBG) Director Sells C$112,200.00 in Stock

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Director Dale Elson Richmond sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$112,200.00.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. IBI Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$9.00.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.