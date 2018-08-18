Huncoin (HNC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Huncoin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Huncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huncoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00887817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003983 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Huncoin Coin Profile

Huncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin . The official website for Huncoin is huncoin.org

Huncoin Coin Trading

Huncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.