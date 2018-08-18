Hugh Scott-Barrett Purchases 225,324 Shares of Capital & Regional plc (CAL) Stock

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 225,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £105,902.28 ($135,096.67).

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.58) on Friday. Capital & Regional plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.77 ($0.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

