HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 132.67% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

