HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Given a $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given a $7.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 132.67% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

