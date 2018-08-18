HSBC (HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.04

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 74840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 223,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.