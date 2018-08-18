HSBC (HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 735 ($9.38) to GBX 750 ($9.57) in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 690 ($8.80) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.31) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($10.21) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 764.89 ($9.76).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 696.90 ($8.89) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.19).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Marc Moses acquired 17,176 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.35) per share, with a total value of £125,900.08 ($160,607.32).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

