HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 310 Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 60,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 126,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,613,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,471,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,306.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,298.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,215.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $918.60 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

