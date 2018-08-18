Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Shares of HST opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $118,313.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

