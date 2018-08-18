Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE HNL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.48. The company had a trading volume of 236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,625. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

