Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Caldwell sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $429,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,021 shares of company stock worth $2,318,542. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.78. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 14.89%. sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

