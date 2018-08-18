HOQU Trading Down 10.6% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $173,288.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00292195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00154699 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033520 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 285,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.