Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

HOLI stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.59 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

