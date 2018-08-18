Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Receives $30.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.56. 135,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

