Hochschild Mining (HOC) Lifted to “Buy” at Numis Securities

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($2.82).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.22) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.60 ($4.31).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.