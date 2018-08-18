HMS (HMSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.52

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 424911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann began coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on HMS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

