HL Financial Services LLC Has $800,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $174,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $294.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $264.35 and a one year high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

