HL Financial Services LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $796,896.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg J. Santora sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $1,782,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,405,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $357.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.18 and a 1 year high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

