Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,725 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,753,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,831 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,969,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,824,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,150 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $55,458,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,105,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

HPE stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 49,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $861,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,687.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,717,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,287,463 shares of company stock valued at $82,334,350. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

