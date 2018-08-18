Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($117.05) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €121.50 ($138.07) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.