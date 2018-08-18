Hellofresh (HFG) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.60 ($17.73).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €12.94 ($14.70) on Tuesday. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €8.86 ($10.07) and a twelve month high of €14.00 ($15.91).

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

