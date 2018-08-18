Hecla Mining (HL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,746,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after purchasing an additional 960,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

