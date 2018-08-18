Heat Biologics (HTBX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heat Biologics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.676192686261 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBX. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of HTBX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 676,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,181. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 543.30% and a negative return on equity of 182.19%. equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.