Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1938 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG opened at $41.20 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.