Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our OW rating on Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ), which is a web-based developer and distributor of short-term medical plans targeted at the individual and family plan (IFP) market. The company also develops and distributes supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. Given the increasing premiums of individual exchange-based products, demand for short-term medical and limited indemnity products continues to grow.””

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

