Head to Head Survey: Prosperity Bancshares (PB) vs. First Financial (THFF)

Prosperity Bancshares (NASDAQ: THFF) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $793.99 million 6.57 $272.16 million $3.94 18.94 First Financial $150.13 million 4.22 $29.13 million $2.90 17.81

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 7 2 0 2.22 First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $74.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. First Financial has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 35.75% 7.59% 1.30% First Financial 22.50% 9.91% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats First Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans. The company operates 66 branches in West-Central Indiana and East-Central Illinois. It also rents an office building. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

